Loop Insights Launches Digital Connect Health Platform, A Fully-Integrated Digital Healthcare Solution For Governments, After Extended Discussions With Provinces, Federal Government and Private Sector

Loop Digital Connect Health Platform Will Provide Provincial and Federal Healthcare Systems The Ability To Connect Current Siloed Legacy and Antiquated Systems

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV) (RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement and automated venue tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the January 2021 launch of its Digital Connect Health Platform, a fully-integrated digital healthcare solution designed for both government and private sector. The launch comes after continuous discussions and requests from government leaders, both Provincial and Federal, over the past 7 months.

On April 20th, Loop Insights launched the Beta version of its Smart Health contactless check-in platform, which streamlines patient engagement and operations. Loop’s Smart Health device requires a simple tap of the patient’s mobile phone to check in and verify their ID. Patients have frictionless access to everything they need in one simple wallet pass, including real-time notifications, testing and tracing updates, critical health information, and more.

MOVING FROM BETA VERSION TO MARKET READY

Following ongoing conversations with stakeholders at the highest levels of government, as well as private markets, Loop Insights will integrate its real-time AI-driven data applications with its IoT solutions and digital wallet to create its Digital Connect Health Platform, which provides governments and private clients with the following:

A secure Digital ID

Integrated data functionality

Easy access to medical records

Integrated eCommerce

Loop’s Digital Connect Health Platform is regarded as a customized platform per government specifications.

BRIDGING THE HEALTHCARE JURISDICTIONAL DIVIDE TO DELIVER CONNECTIVITY NEVER BEFORE THOUGHT POSSIBLE

The attempted implementation of wildly varying COVID-19 medical and security protocols, as well as, restriction policies by health officials and government leaders from around the world, has clearly demonstrated how divided government leaders have become by jurisdictional lines due to the lack of a single platform capable of providing uniformity and consistency in the application of policies. Recognizing this breakdown, in conjunction with input from those same government leaders, Loop Insights developed the Digital Connect Health Platform to be capable of connecting Provincial and Federal systems while allowing Provinces to fully maintain their jurisdictional authority by managing their own internal data repositories.

Specifically, the Loop Digital Connect Health Platform sits on top of each Provincial (or State) system to aggregate and connect information into a Data Warehouse. This continuity across all platforms delivers the ultimate goal health leaders have always wanted, never thought possible but requested from Loop Insights – the ability for Provincial healthcare systems to speak to each other. Of the many benefits of having this platform, the simplest and most powerful is the ability for citizens to be away from their home province while using a singular platform to deliver the best healthcare possible.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated “This has been nothing short of a massive undertaking over the past 7 months. In conjunction with key stakeholders who have been expressing the need for continued digital transformation within the healthcare sector, we have delivered a complete end-to-end digital solution that solves the challenge of decades of siloed data, a lack of connectivity, and a lack of access. As a result, Loop provides governments and the private sector with the ability to connect their current legacy and antiquated systems. This is so revolutionary that it has attracted the attention of global technology companies and has positioned Loop for success within healthcare.”

CANADIAN HEALTHCARE INDUSTRY PROVIDE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY, PRESENTATIONS ALREADY COMMENCED THROUGHOUT NORTH AMERICA AND EUROPE

With provinces such as Ontario experimenting with the potential of digital wallet applications, Loop Insights sees a significant opportunity to provide a solution to the Canadian healthcare industry in particular. With individual Provinces considering a digital healthcare solution, a federal platform will require a fully-integrated solution that allows for secure electronic medical records, third-party billing services, and extended healthcare services.

According to IBISWorld, the Canadian healthcare industry represents a $74-billion market opportunity , with over 1200 businesses working in the space. Loop Insights has developed a smart health platform that will provide a gateway for these siloed platforms to work together, allowing for safe and secure collaboration between multiple large scale healthcare systems.

In addition to its business development progress in the Canadian healthcare industry, Loop Insights has presented to leading healthcare companies in North America and Europe.

LOOP DIGITAL WALLET HEALTHCARE APPLICATION WILL PROVIDE SAFE AND SECURE PATIENT CONNECTIVITY TO GO BEYOND COVID-19

In order to improve the lives of patients, Loop Insights’ digital healthcare wallet platform will provide instant medical reminders including appointments, prescription reminders, critical medical transportation services, and more. The platform will allow patients to book appointments with their family doctor or other healthcare professionals within their mobile device. In the era of social distancing, Loop Insights’ automatic queuing and notifications will allow doctors to keep their waiting rooms open while operating at full efficiency. Once at the doctor’s office or medical facility, patients will be able to tap to check-in with their smartphone, registering with their verified healthcare ID.

On December 9th, Loop Insights joined KABN Systems NA Holdings Corp. (CSE:KABN) , Liquid Avatar, Lumedic, The Campus Agency, and TripXpertzwas to form a consortium to manage verifiable identity credentials for COVID-19 vaccinations. Through this consortium and Loop Insights’ previous partnership with iStoc, the Company is now able to provide medical testing beyond the scope of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In partnership with iStoc, Loop Insights is now offering integrated testing for:

Infectious diseases

Blood alcohol levels (saliva based)

Women’s health screening

Pregnancy

Drug use

Sexually-transmitted diseases

Blood group testing

Veterinary diseases

In order to match growing demand, Loop Insights has also worked with Istoc to launch integrated global testing solutions for:

HIV

Malaria

Dengue

Hepatitis B

Hepatitis C

Tuberculosis, TB

Influenza, RSV, Adeno, Strep, Mycoplasma, WIDAL, RPR, Rota, Occult Blood, H Pylori AD

About Loop Insights

Loop Insights Inc. is a Vancouver-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company that delivers transformative artificial intelligence (“AI”) automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick and mortar space. Its unique IoT device, Fobi, enables data connectivity across online and on-premise platforms to provide real-time, detailed insights and automated, personalized engagement. Its ability to integrate seamlessly into existing infrastructure, and customize campaigns according to each vertical, creates a highly scalable solution for its prospective global clients that span industries. Loop Insights operates in the telecom, casino gaming, sports and entertainment, hospitality, and retail industries, in Canada, the US, the UK, Latin America, Australia, Japan, and Indonesia. Loop’s products and services are backed by Amazon’s Partner Network.

