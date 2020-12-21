Lizzo Gives Mom Car for Surprise Christmas Gift

Instagram

The ‘Truth Hurts’ hitmaker also shares that she used to cry in her car as she had ‘no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family’ after her dad passed away.

Lizzo knows how to make her mother’s heart filled with joy ahead of Christmas. The “Truth Hurts” hitmaker, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, has recently surprised her mom Shari Johnson-Jefferson with a brand new car for her holiday gift.

On Sunday, December 20, Lizzo shared a clip on Instagram in which she presented Shari with the sweet gift. “Merry Christmas, Mommy! Open your eyes,” the 32-year-old said in the video. When her mother opened her eyes, she broke down in tears and said in disbelief, “Oh my God, thank you… You see these things on television and you never expect this to happen to yourself.”

In the caption of the post, the “Juice” raptress penned, “Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas.” She further dished, “I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all.”

Lizzo’s post has since received positive feedback from her famous friends. Fellow singer SZA gushed, “Awwww!!! Love her and yeewwwww.” Comedienne Ilana Glazer praised her for the gift, “ur amazing lizzo.” Model Shaun Ross additionally raved, “She was so happy before she even recognized it was an Audi and I love that so much, Merry a Christmas [email protected]”

The car was not the first extravagant gift Lizzo gave her mother. In January, the “Good as Hell” songstress revealed she had bought her mom a house. “2009 was the year my daddy died. 2009 was the year I lived in my car & cried myself to sleep on thanksgiving,” she first shared.

She went on to note, “2019 is the year my album & song went #1. 2019 is the year I told my mama I can buy her a house. Anything can happen in a decade.” She concluded her tweet by writing, “Tomorrow is the beginning of ur Anything.”

In the same month, Lizzo opened up in an interview with CBS This Morning about her depression in the wake of her father Michael Jefferson’s passing. Michael’s death led her to drop out from University of Houston where she got a music scholarship. “I kind of really gave up,” she confessed to the outlet.

“I was depressed. I didn’t have a purpose, like I didn’t feel like I had a purpose for being a musician or anything. So that turned into, ‘Oh can I sleep on your couch,’ and that eventually, I got really guilt ridden. So all I had was this car. It was a Subaru,” she continued. “That was my home for a little. I spent Thanksgiving in that car, and I remember I cried myself to sleep.”