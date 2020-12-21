Live: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to hold press conference on new COVID strain and travel bans

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will lead a press conference at 18:00 CET after chairing a COBRA meeting on Monday afternoon.

He is expected to provide an update on the coronavirus strain spreading through London and southeast England, as well as discussing the travel bans placed on the UK by neighbouring countries.

Johnson will be accompanied for the statement by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Patrick Vallance, the UK government’s chief scientific advisor.

Follow his statement live on this page.