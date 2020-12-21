Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade By .com

Litecoin Falls 10% In Bearish Trade



.com – was trading at $104.116 by 19:46 (00:46 GMT) on the .com Index on Tuesday, down 10.10% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since December 4.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $6.945B, or 1.09% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $14.099B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $104.116 to $107.038 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a rise in value, as it gained 28.19%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $9.841B or 5.28% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $78.5962 to $124.0443 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 75.21% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $22,563.4 on the .com Index, down 4.93% on the day.

was trading at $607.17 on the .com Index, a loss of 5.12%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $420.211B or 65.89% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $69.280B or 10.86% of the total cryptocurrency market value.