La La Anthony Considers Kim Kardashian A ‘Sister’

Kim Kardashian may be having a hard time in her marriage this year, but she has maintained a long, close friendship with La La Anthony for years — and sources say they consider each other “sisters.”

“La La looks at Kim more than just a best friend, she really considers her more of a sister at this point,” a source told HollywoodLife. “They’ve been friends for years and their bond grew closer and closer as the years went on.”

The source continued: “They’ve been there for each other and attended all the important life events like bachelorette parties, birthdays, weddings, etc. They talk just about every single day and before the pandemic they loved going out and having a blast together, but they have just as much fun staying home. Their sleepovers are nothing new and are comforting for them because they understand each other’s situations and support one another through life’s ups and downs.”

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Kim and Kanye West are living separate lives.