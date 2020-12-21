Kailah Casillas Addresses Why She Didn’t Return for Season 36

Five-time competitor and fan-favorite Kailah Casillas didn’t return for The Challenge 36: Double Agents. She explained why she chose not to appear on the season in a tweet.

Kailah Casillas has competed on five seasons of ‘The Challenge’

In 2017, The Real World: Go Big or Go Home star Kailah Casillas debuted on Invasion of the Champions, where she was immediately thrown into elimination.

Even though she proved herself by taking out veteran Marie Roda, she went home shortly later.

Casillas returned for Dirty 30 and showed her physical prowess by winning two eliminations before getting sent home right before the finals.

The Real World star had her best performance to date during Vendettas, in which she won a few daily missions and an elimination to make it to the finals before placing fourth, taking home $25,625.

She returned seeking the win in Final Reckoning but was disqualified during the first episode following a physical altercation. The Florida native recently competed last season on Total Madness but failed to make the finals.

The one-time finalist also appeared on spinoff series Champs vs. Stars alongside childhood crush Drake Bell, where she raised nearly $1,500 for a South Florida-based charity.

Casillas engaged to Sam Bird

When the Real World star competed on Total Madness, she cheated on her longtime boyfriend DJ Mikey Pericoloso with co-competitor Stephen Bear. The indiscretion ended their relationship, and Casillas stopped seeing Bear only a few months later.

Sam Bird, who debuted on Love Island UK (2018), dated Georgia Steel for a while until the two went through a public breakup.

He then went on Ex on the Beach a year later to talk things out with his ex, but she had already moved on to someone else in the house.

WE’RE HOME OWNERS! ♥️ I can’t believe my first home is in England! I’m so excited for this new chapter and I wouldn’t want to do life with anyone else @samrobertbird ♥️ if you want to follow our renovations & DIY, follow our new house account on insta! (Link below) pic.twitter.com/I2QHJR6zFu — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) December 19, 2020

Therefore, Bird set his eyes on a couple of other singles, but ultimately it didn’t work out. Shortly after the show finished airing in early 2020, Casillas and Bird announced they were in a relationship.

The couple quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and began making YouTube videos. They have also traveled to Spain and Greece together and hung out in Casillas’ home town.

Eight months after dating, the two became engaged and launched a documentary-based podcast together. Most recently, the couple announced they bought a house together in the UK.

Casillas on why she didn’t return for ‘The Challenge’ season 36

Although Casillas isn’t competing in the current season, she is still watching the show. One fan asked who she would have chosen as a partner if she won the first challenge on Double Agents, and the one-time finalist answered she would have picked Darrell Taylor without hesitation.

Several of her followers agreed and wondered why others weren’t lining up to work alongside the four-time champ. However, some noted she should partner with someone else because Taylor doesn’t have the best social game.

I haven’t! I was on the last one

I am not on the current season due to ME. I feel like, with quarantine, it just wasn’t going to be a good move for me to go! 2020 is wild. But maybe I’ll be back soon https://t.co/Yo8fDQ9IcN — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) December 19, 2020

Another fan wondered if Casillas took a “long break” from the series, but Casillas promised she hadn’t. The Florida native explained she chose not to return due to the COVID-19 pandemic and because of the overall craziness of the year. However, she noted she might come back “soon.”

In the meantime, she’s likely furnishing her new house and working on her podcast. The Challenge 36: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7 Central on MTV.