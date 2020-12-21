Justin Bieber Set to Ring In New Year With Livestream Concert

Instagram/Rory Kramer

The ‘One Less Lonely Girl’ singer has been scheduled to ‘give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door’ with a special one-off New Year’s Eve live concert.

Justin Bieber has added two additional broadcasts to his New Year livestream series.

The “Holy” star is teaming up with T-Mobile to kick off 2021 with his first full-length live concert since 2017, with the show kicking off on 31 December (20) at 10.15 pm ET.

He’s since announced two additional airings the following day – at 5 am and 3 pm ET – to allow fans around the globe to enjoy the one-off gig.

Bieber is pulling out all the stops, with the show set to feature a five-piece live band, his dynamic crew of dancers who have performed with him since 2010’s My World Tour, a state-of-the-art light show, a newly-designed stage and an iconic location – which has yet to be revealed.

“I’ve worked with T-Mobile for a long time – they’re such a fun brand, and we’re working on more surprises to watch out for during this special night,” said the “Lonely” hitmaker.

“I can’t wait to partner on this epic New Year’s Eve concert with them, and give everyone a safe way to kick 2020 out the door, together.”



Justin Bieber has been sharing on Instagram a series of pictures and videos that offered a sneak peek of his rehearsals with his band and background dancers. “Gettin ready for this live show on New Years make sure to check it out,” he gushed in one post.