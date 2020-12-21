JUST IN | ANC cancels all January 8 celebrations amid spike in Covid-19 cases

The ANC’s 109th anniversary celebrations, scheduled to take place on January 8 at Ga-Mphahlele in Limpopo, has been cancelled, it announced on Monday.

This comes after the political party’s national officials met on Monday morning and received a briefing from Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The officials were unanimous that it was untimely to forge ahead with the celebration in view of the aggressive nature of the pandemic. We are of the view that we have to uphold measures that are prescribed to minimize the spread and impact of this pandemic,” national spokesperson Pule Mabe said in a statement.

“As the leader of society, [the] ANC believes it would not be responsible to continue with any celebrations where people gather, albeit in smaller groups and small numbers. For this reason and in the interest of saving lives, the officials of the ANC have decided that all January 8 celebrations be cancelled.”

Instead, ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa will read a statement to be broadcast across the party’s digital platforms.

