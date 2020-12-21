Jon Hamm On A Mad Men Reboot And Wild Mountain Thyme

7. One of Adam’s lines in the film — “the kind of dreams kids have make adults miserable” — really sticks with you. How much do you believe in that?

[SPOILER ALERT] It’s the classic conundrum. How much of your dream life are you allowed to maintain, and how much of it is practical? I think you have to have a sense of childlike wonder in your existence and that’s ultimately what Rosemary chooses, when she chooses Anthony. She loves that about him — his childlike wonder, and it’s what makes him unique and it’s what makes her love him. Adam has less of that and Americans in general have less of that. They’re a little more practical and bottom-line everything.

But I do think there’s something beautiful and magical in not just this project but everything John [Patrick Shanley]’s written — if you look at Moonstruck, Joe Versus the Volcano, you find these characters that are wild romantics. That sensibility is great, and especially right now it’s needed. We all need a little wide-eyed wonder.

8. Reflecting back on your own childhood, how close does your life now resemble what you had dreamed for yourself when you were younger?

I’m alive, that’s a good thing [laughs]. When you lose your parents as young as I lost my parents… I don’t know. I’m sitting at my desk right now and looking at a picture of me and my dad from my graduation, and next to it is a picture of me and Jimmy Kimmel. It’s a very strange life, what I have. I’m very pleased with it and happy with where I am. Did I imagine I would be here? I don’t know. I imagined I’d be somewhere, but I’m happy with where I am.

9. Out of all the characters you’ve played in your career, which one do you identify with the most?

I don’t know if I “identify” in the sense that I think I am him or anything, but I think, obviously, because of the length and breadth and depth that I portrayed the character, I will certainly be identified as Don Draper as long as I live. That’s part of being on a television show as successful as it was, for as long as it was. It’s the better part of a decade that I played that character and, until something better comes along, it’s probably what people will keep pointing to. It’s better than the guy I played in Bridesmaids, so…