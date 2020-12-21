Johnny Gilbert On Working With Alex Trebek On Jeopardy!

“Part of me left here when Alex left, really.”


Eric Mccandless / Getty Images

Johnny Gilbert has been the show’s announcer since 1984, and the 96-year-old broadcasting legend recently opened up to People about his history working with Trebek on the show, as well as what it’s been like since the host’s passing.


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

“Everybody’s walking around in a little bit of a fog, shaken from the whole thing,” Gilbert said about the atmosphere on Jeopardy!‘s set before admitting, “Part of me left here when Alex left, really.”


ABC / courtesy Everett Collection

As for the future of Jeopardy!, Gilbert said that he plans to stay on as announcer for the time being: “Jeopardy! has always been my life. I got married right after the show went on the air, so our life together and the show’s life are all bundled into one.”


Rodin Eckenroth / WireImage

He also offered some remembrances of working with Trebek on the show.


James Atoa / courtesy Everett Collection

“Alex has always been the same person,” Gilbert said. “He was very introspective, he read a tremendous amount and traveled a lot. He was always doing crossword puzzles to keep his mind active.”


Ethan Miller / Getty Images

“He was always telling the youngsters in the audience, ‘You’ve got to read, you have to learn. That’s the way you’re going to succeed.'”


Roth Stock / courtesy Everett Collection

Trebek also loved mixing it up with the audience during Q,amp;A sessions — so much, in fact, that according to Gilbert, “We would have to hold up coming back out of commercial for him to finish with the audience, but he insisted.”


Santiago Felipe / Getty Images

Just one of the many reasons why Trebek was beloved by fans and colleagues alike.


Aaronp / Bauer-Griffin / GC Images

