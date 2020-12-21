John Mulaney Gets Into Rehab Program for Alcohol and Cocaine Addiction, Wife Deletes Instagram

WENN/Joseph Marzullo

The former ‘Saturday Night Live’ writer, who is married to makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, has checked himself into a facility in Pennsylvania following a relapse after nearly 20 years of sobriety.

John Mulaney is seeking treatment for alcohol and cocaine addiction once again. On Monday, December 21, the former “Saturday Night Live” writer was reported to have checked himself into a 60-day program, while his wife Annamarie Tendler was unveiled to have deleted her Instagram account.

The 38-year-old stand-up star, per reported by Page Six, has got into a rehab facility in Pennsylvania following a relapse after nearly 20 years of sobriety. About his decision to seek help ahead of Christmas, a source told the outlet that “[his] friends and family are happy that he’s finally getting some help and focusing on his health.”

“His fans know he’s struggled in the past with sobriety; he has talked about it openly,” the source added. “Unfortunately, he has struggled again during the pandemic. He’s on board with his recovery, he’s not fighting against rehab.”

As news of John’s rehab made media headlines, it was uncovered that his wife Annamarie’s Instagram account had disappeared. According to Page Six, eagle-eyed social media users claimed that the makeup artist’s account @amtendler has been deactivated since Thursday, December 17.

John himself has long been open about his addiction. Back in 2019, he spilled to Esquire that he started drinking at the age of 13. “I drank for attention,” he confessed. “I was really outgoing, and then at twelve, I wasn’t. I didn’t know how to act. And then I was drinking, and I was hilarious again.”

The Andrew Glouberman of “Big Mouth” went on to divulge that he continued to try using drugs. He shared, “I never liked smoking pot. Then I tried cocaine, and I loved it. I wasn’t a good athlete, so maybe it was some young male thing of ‘This is the physical feat I can do. Three Vicodin and a tequila and I’m still standing. Who’s the athlete now?’ ”

John explained that it was not until he turned 23 he decided to become sober. “I went on a bender that weekend that was just, like, fading in and out of a movie,” he recalled. “It was just crazy… I’m never going to tell you. That’s mine. I didn’t kill anyone or assault anyone. But yeah, I was like, ‘You’re f**king out of control.’ And I thought to myself, ‘I don’t like this guy anymore. I’m not rooting for him.’ ”