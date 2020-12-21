Joe Biden’s $2-trillion green energy ‘revolution’ is about to slam into political reality

Article content continued

David Bookbinder, chief counsel for the Niskanen Center think-tank in Washington and the lead litigator in the landmark 2007 Massachusetts vs EPA lawsuit that established the agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions, thinks activists have not appreciated the obstacles.

“You’re getting a lot of happy talk, which is not unusual for the environmental community,” he says. “The options that the president has, using just executive branch powers, are actually limited.”

Either way, Biden will need to move quickly. The Obama administration waited until its second term to push its clean power plan, which arrived about 18 months before Trump entered the White House and tore it up.

Bipartisan politics

The administration will have a freer hand outside its own country, say analysts. Biden has promised that the U.S. will immediately rejoin the Paris climate pact and begin an effort to reclaim global leadership on clean energy.

Yet, with an uncertain path to make widespread regulatory changes domestically, Biden will need to rely on old-school politics at home, say former officials.

“The last 30 years has seen a perverse merry-go-round of regulate, deregulate, regulate, deregulate,” says Paul Bledsoe, a former adviser to the Clinton White House. “What we have learned is that we need to legislate and I think Biden as a creature of Congress is going to turn there first.”

He will face opposition though, says Pyle, with pro-fossil fuel Republicans in control of key Senate committees — including environment and public — and a number of other priorities, not least the pandemic, taking legislators’ attention.