Jim Carrey Is No Longer Playing Joe Biden on ‘SNL’; Which Cast Member Is Replacing Him?

After former Vice President Joe Biden became the Democratic nominee, Saturday Night Live season 46 utilized the talents of comedy great Jim Carrey to play him. However, Carrey is stepping down from his guest role on SNL, and will no longer play Biden. Who did Saturday Night Live select to replace Carrey as the President-Elect?

Star of the ‘SNL’ Season 46 Cold Open, Jim Carrey, to step down as cast member

After the first debate between President Trump and Vice President Biden, SNL viewers couldn’t wait to see what the sketch series would do with the political spectacle.

Over the course of the 2020 season, Saturday Night Live writers often used the presidential campaigns as fodder for cold opens. The NBC series tapped Carrey to play Biden and their own alum, Maya Rudolph, to play his running mate, Kamala Harris. However, Vanity Fair argues that those opening sketches continue to be “a problem for the show.”

Now, SNL is trying something new; this week they “pivoted beautifully into a new Joe Biden.” The casting decision was a quick fix after Carrey said goodbye to the role on Twitter.

“Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks,” Carrey wrote on his account, “I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President … comedy’s highest call of duty. I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that sh*t”.

However, The Grinch star is moving on.

“… I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!” Carrey tweeted.

‘Saturday Night Live’ cast member Alex Moffat to play President Elect Joe Biden for the rest of the 2020-2021 season

So, who is next in that “long line?”

In the most recent SNL episode, starring host (and former cast member) Kristen Wiig, a new Biden debuted.

“During a bit on Mike Pence getting the vaccine, Rudolph’s Kamala Harris strutted onto the stage,” Variety reported on the Saturday Night Live sketch.

Soon afterwards, cast member Alex Moffat came out dressed as President-Elect Biden, with his first stab at the character. Per Variety:

His Biden already captured something Carrey’s never managed to: the earnestness, the innocence, and that looseness your uncle also gets mid-holiday meal right as everyone starts praying they get out alive before he ruins the mood.

What is Moffat known for, other than SNL?

According to Moffat’s IMDb page, he appeared in the TV show Billions, the Netflix movie Someone Great, as well as the Netflix Christmas flick Holidate, among other projects.

On Saturday Night Live, Moffat has portrayed characters like Mark Zuckerberg, Anderson Cooper, and Paul Manafort.