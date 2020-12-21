Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.18% By .com

Japan stocks lower at close of trade; Nikkei 225 down 0.18%



.com – Japan stocks were lower after the close on Monday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Tokyo, the declined 0.18%.

The best performers of the session on the were Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:), which rose 7.92% or 195.0 points to trade at 2657.0 at the close. Meanwhile, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd. (T:) added 4.23% or 55.0 points to end at 1356.5 and Chiyoda Corp. (T:) was up 2.89% or 8.0 points to 285.0 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (T:), which fell 4.32% or 98.0 points to trade at 2171.5 at the close. Isuzu Motors, Ltd. (T:) declined 3.97% or 41.0 points to end at 991.0 and Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (T:) was down 3.43% or 20.0 points to 562.6.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by 2187 to 1345 and 211 ended unchanged.

Shares in Toho Zinc Co., Ltd. (T:) rose to 52-week highs; gaining 7.92% or 195.0 to 2657.0.

The , which measures the implied volatility of Nikkei 225 options, was unchanged 0% to 18.32 a new 6-months low.

Crude oil for February delivery was down 3.27% or 1.61 to $47.63 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in February fell 3.35% or 1.75 to hit $50.51 a barrel, while the February Gold Futures contract rose 0.82% or 15.40 to trade at $1904.30 a troy ounce.

USD/JPY was up 0.20% to 103.52, while EUR/JPY fell 0.42% to 126.06.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.61% at 90.502.