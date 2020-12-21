Jamie Foxx Speaks Openly About The Illuminati In Hollywood!!

Jamie Foxx is trending on social media today, has learned. An dit’s becaiuse of his rather candid comments about the illuminati in Hollywood.

Jamie made the comments to Rico of Sons Of Funk, a former No Limit artist, Rico appeared on the Murder Master Music Show ,where he dropped bombshells about the entertainment industry and the occult.

LISARAYE IMPLIES THAT JAIME FOXX IS BISEXUAL

Rico was at Jamie Foxx’s house when Foxx warned Rico about the ‘illuminati’ lifestyle in Hollywood.

“I was invited to go to Jamie Foxx’s house for a party. I remember him talking to me and he said “Man, I know you with No Limit, be careful when you are out here some weird things can go down. Nothing really harmful to you but its some very weird parties that you can end up at” and Jamie is a really really nice guy, what you see is really him. I appreciated the fact that he told me to be careful out here.

I guess he saw I was from Richmond, it’s still California buit its a small town and LA is fast with all kinds of people that come there with hidden skeletons that do whatever. I guarantee Jamie saw it, I’m not saying he participated but you warned me so you saw it.