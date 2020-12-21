Even though he is often regarded as one of the most handsome, if not also sexiest men in the entertainment industry, Jamie Dornan says that he could do a little bit better in the confidence department.

In fact, the Wild Thyme Mountain star says he shares a “lack of confidence” with his alter ego in the film. The Irish native stars alongside actress Emily Blunt in the romance-drama set in Ireland. Here’s what he has to say.

Jamie Dornan became a household name thanks to his role as Christian Grey, the wealthy BDSM-loving protagonist, in the billion-dollar franchise Fifty Shades.

While Christian Grey was a very confident character who knew what he wanted and how to get it, Jamie says that he identifies more with his “quirky and shy” character from Wild Thyme Mountain.

Jamie Dornan Admits To Having A Lack Of Confidence

Speaking to Fox News in a new interview, he said, “What I share with [the character Anthony] is I’d say probably a lack of confidence and a total not at all sort of self-belief. I understand that part of him.”

Jamie also said that shooting the move in his home country of Ireland felt very comforting for him.

“I did also have an idea growing up [in Ireland] that there was more. I never felt like it’s all about Ireland but I am such a proud Irishman and I love it. I love the land. I love going home. But I always sort of felt that there was more beyond those waters,” he said.

In addition to Emily Blunt, Wild Thyme Mountain also stars Christopher Walken, and Jon Hamm. The film was written and directed by Oscar-winner John Patrick Shanley and is currently in theaters and available to stream on various digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Vudu, and Google Play.

