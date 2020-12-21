Ivan Hall Reveals How He Really Felt About Tayshia Adams When They Met

When Tayshia Adams arrived on The Bachelorette Season 16, Ivan Hall stepped up his game. The contestant quickly became a fan-favorite when he showed up for the new bachelorette and delved into important topics outside of The Bachelor bubble. Now, Ivan has a one in three chance of winning Adams’ final rose in The Bachelorette finale. But given his strong first impression of the lead, we aren’t surprised.

Ivan Hall is from ‘The Bachelorette’ Season 16 with Tayshia Adams

Ivan Hall and Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ | Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

Throughout The Bachelorette Season 16, Ivan charmed Adams with his sweet nature and honesty. The cast member was always willing to delve into what mattered most, opening up about growing up biracial and the impact of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Meanwhile, Bachelor Nation viewers were charmed by Ivan’s intelligence, as he works as an aeronautical engineer in Dallas, Texas. And in an interview with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast from Dec. 18, Ivan pointed out that his job doesn’t necessarily define him.

“I’m not the typical engineer,” Ivan said. “I like to do a lot of different things. I’m not as nerdy as people think an engineer is. I consider myself pretty spontaneous, too.”

Ivan also revealed how he was cast for The Bachelorette Season 16. “The show reached out to me via social media, a DM,” the contestant said. “I was like, ‘Is this real?’ I had to Google and check to make sure it was a real person. Then one thing led to another and I’m on the show.”

He later added, “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to meet somebody amazing, potentially. And also do so many amazing things, especially during this quarantine time. So I jumped right at it. Luckily, my job is extremely flexible and my manager’s amazing. I took all the time off that I needed, and it’s been awesome.”

Ivan Hall says he was the ‘most excited’ to meet Tayshia Adams on ‘The Bachelorette’ 2020

Whether Ivan wins Adams’ heart on The Bachelorette Season 16, his initial connection with the lead will give any Bachelor Nation viewer all the feels. In the above interview with the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, the contestant opened up Clare Crawley’s exit. And while he admitted the moment was “nervewracking,” he was also excited about the future.

“A few of the guys thought it was going to turn into Bachelor in Paradise. So we were just excited for whatever,” Ivan said. “But I remember telling a couple of the guys, ‘It could be Bachelor in Paradise. That’d be great. But honestly, all it takes is one girl to be the bachelorette, and that’s going to get me exciting, too.’ And that’s all it took.”

Then Ivan described the moment he met Adams, revealing why the new bachelorette was such a game-changer for him.

“Tayshia arrived, and as soon as she walked through the door, I was the first person to hug her. I was the most excited guy in the room that night,” Ivan said. “Tayshia’s just somebody that I felt like I already knew. I feel like we have similar backgrounds. And I just knew.”

He added, “I even said it that night, ‘I’m gonna be here for the long haul.’ And I think a lot of the guys were taken aback by it all. They all had this idea that the rankings of Clare’s people was going to stay the same with Tayshia. And I was like, ‘No. This is completely different. Good luck to you guys because I know I’m gonna be here for a while.’”

Now, Ivan has made it through to Adams’ top three men on The Bachelorette Season 16, alongside Brendan Morais and Zac Clark. And for the time being, fans will just have to wait and see who wins the final rose. But no matter what happens, it seems Ivan doesn’t regret his experience on the ABC reality series.

“I’m glad I did it, for sure,” Ivan said.

