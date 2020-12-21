Tom Cruise recently had a huge COVID-19 rant on set that went viral. He went off about the certain procedures and rules that they must follow on set of ‘Mission Impossible 7’ and that they are employing tons of people to make the film.

All of the people working only get to because of the very strict rules and regulations, and if the film were to get shut down because of someone not following the rules, they would effectively be taking food off people’s tables basically.

It sounds good and all, and it felt like we all agreed on some level. However, Leah Remini, former Scientologist and host of “Scientology and the Aftermath” felt differently about it.

Is Tom Cruise Abusive? – Leah Remini Speaks Out After His COVID-19 Rant On Set

Remini had quite a bit to say about the angry rant, “I would bet that Tom had this rant written for him and had his Scientology assistant record and release it… Tom’s reaction that was released yesterday shows his true personality,” she went on to say, “He is an abusive person. I witnessed it, I’ve been a recipient of it on a small level, and I’ve been told of similar abuse by his former girlfriend, his employees, and his friends. This is the real Tom.”

Last week, The Sun released the audio recording of Cruise going off on his crew about the COVID-19 regulations while in on-set in England. Cruise went off when he saw two crew members within six feet of each other.

He yelled, “If I see you do it again, you’re f—ing gone,” he can be heard yelling on audiotape . “And if anyone in this crew does it, that’s it — and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f—ing do it again.”

Is this Cruise’s true colors and just a publicity stunt as Remini thinks, or just a pulse of emotion knowing that so many paychecks loom on this film continuing?

What do you think? Do you think this was a publicity stunt? Let us know in the comments below.

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.