Is ‘Little House on the Prairie’ on Netflix?

If you’re looking for something new to binge-watch (or something to re-watch again and again,) this television show tells the story of one family and their adventures.

Is Little House on the Prairie available on Netflix, Hulu, or any other streaming service? Here’s what we know about this iconic pioneer-themed series.

Photo of ‘Little House on The Prairie’ | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

‘Little House on the Prairie’ premiered its last episode a few decades prior

There’s been weddings, deaths, and everything in between. Little House on the Prairie became a favorite series of many fans, broadcasting for nine seasons. This series included Melissa Gilbert as the main character, the always fiery and passionate Laura Ingalls Wilder.

RELATED: ‘Little House on the Prairie:’ Here’s the Reason Why the Real Mary Ingalls Went Blind

Michael Langdon portrayed her father “Pa” Ingalls and Melissa Sue Anderson as Laura’s older sister, Mary. Together, this family faced some of the hardships that come with growing up, all while living through pioneer times.

“Little House on the Prairie was an enormous part of that cultural history,” Gilbert said during an interview with Parade. “Not just a cultural reflection of what the time was like from ’73 to ’83, but who we were before then by telling the stories of these pioneers and what their lives were like.”

“We had better teeth and were cleaner than what the reality was [she jokes], but the stories we were telling were very reflective of the time that we were living in,” she continued. “[Series star/executive producer] Michael Landon weaved in very topical stuff.”

Is ‘‘Little House on the Prairie’ available for binge-watching on Netflix?

Thanks to television networks like UP and NBC, this series broadcasts periodically on TV. However, if you miss episodes broadcasted on television, Little House on the Prairie is not listed on streaming giants like Netflix, Hulu, or Disney+.

Although this series is not available for streaming on Netflix, it has made its watch to other streaming platforms. That includes Amazon Prime Video, where originals like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is also available for binge-watching.

Multiple seasons of this pioneer-themed series are listed on Amazon Prime, available for viewing on most devices. With a premium subscription to Peacock, NBC’s streaming service, fans can also binge-watch episodes of Little House on the Prairie.

RELATED: ‘Little House on the Prairie’: Melissa Sue Anderson Revealed Michael Landon’s Real Name, and What He Originally Wanted It to Be

Is ‘Little House on the Prairie’ available for purchase and for rent?

If you don’t have a subscription to Peacock or Amazon Prime Video, there are a few other ways to watch this original series. Fans can rent or digitally purchase episodes and full seasons, thanks to Amazon and iTunes.

For those who want a physical copy of this series, there are some Blu-Ray and DVD versions available. Complete seasons of Little House on the Prairie are available for purchase on Walmart, Best Buy, and Amazon.

The original Little House on the Prairie book, written by Laura Ingalls Wilder, is also available for purchase on Amazon and other major retailers.