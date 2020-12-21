Is BTS’ Jin’s Father Really the CEO of Samsung?

He may be the unofficial “mom” of BTS, but there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding Kim Seokjin’s family and their jobs.

Is Jin’s dad really the CEO of Samsung, the electronic and smart appliance technology brand based in Seoul, South Korea? Here’s what we know about this K-pop idol and his family.

Jin is a singer and one of the idols in BTS

He’s the artist behind songs like “Moon” and “Epiphany.” Worldwide Handsome Jin is one the lead visuals of BTS, performing alongside this K-pop group for songs like “Life Goes On” and “Dynamite.”

Because he’s the oldest member of this K-pop group, Jin also earned the title of the “Mom” of BTS. When it comes to Jin’s parents, though, it’s mostly rumors and fan speculation. However, fans did learn a little about his father, who is a known businessman in South Korea.

RELATED: Is Jungkook the Last BTS Member to Create a Solo Song? Here’s What We Know About ‘Still With You’ and the Mixtapes of These K-Pop Idols

No, Jin’s father is not the CEO of Samsung

Not much is known about Jin’s family outside of BTS. However, when it comes to the executives behind Samsung, the South Korea-based company, none of them are confirmed to be Jin’s father. It’s possible that Jin’s father is in charge of another company.

According to some sleuthing from BTS fans, Jin’s father is reportedly the CEO of a company, as well as the owner of “a restaurant or two.” It’s unclear which one or if Jin ever worked there before joining the K-pop group.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, he shared that if he wasn’t in BTS, he would be an actor. In fact, he was going to school for acting when he was scouted for Big Hit Entertainment.

Other fans compiled evidence suggesting that Jin’s mom was actually a former Miss Korea, citing on old picture of Worldwide Handsome Jin with his mother, but that theory has since been swashed.

Jin of boy band BTS is seen on departure at Gimpo International Airport | Han Myung-Gu/GC Images

RELATED: Jimin From BTS Finally Puts the ‘Dumpling Incident,’ Mentioned During ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden,’ to Rest

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the BTS members’ parents

As far as the other members of BTS go, some members are more open about sharing their friends and families than others. Jungkook shared pictures of himself holding hands with his mother, even thanking his parents during one birthday celebration.

Amino Apps reports that RM’s parents weren’t musicians at all. In fact, “his father is an employee of SK Telekom and his mother a realtor.” The members and their fans are their own kind of family, as BTS often spends time touring worldwide, promoting new music in the process.

The “Life Goes On” music video is now available on YouTube. Music by BTS, including their recently released album, Map of the Soul: 7, is available for streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, and most major platforms.