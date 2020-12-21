iPhone 12 becomes world’s best-selling 5G smartphone: report

The iPhone has been crowned the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone model in October despite a delayed launch, according to Counterpoint Research.
The iPhone 12 Pro was the second best-selling 5G model and the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G followed in third place. The report outlines that the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro captured nearly a quarter of the total 5G smartphone sales worldwide in October.
The Huawei Nova 7 5G and Huawei P40 5G followed in fourth and fifth place, respectively. The Oppo A72 5G came in sixth place, while the Huawei P40 Pro 5G came in seventh place.
The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G, Galaxy S20 Plus 5G and the Oppp Reno 4 SE rounded out the top ten list.
“There is a large pent-up demand for 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base, which is now getting converted into sales. This was complemented by strong carrier promos, especially in the US, which accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales for the month,” the report states.
Further, Counterpoint Research states that China and Japan also saw strong initial demand for the iPhone 12 series. The fact that the iPhone 12 has a wider market coverage also helps sales.
“Going forward, the demand for the iPhone 12 series is likely to remain strong through Q4 2020, especially during the festive season in December. Due to the late launch, some of the sales will be pushed to subsequent months, thus maintaining the momentum of the iPhone 12 series in early 2021 as well,” the report notes.
Counterpoint Research also states that through the iPhone 12 series, Apple has given a much-needed push to the 5G smartphone market.
Image credit: Counterpoint Research
Source: Counterpoint Research