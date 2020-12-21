iPhone 12 5G Smartphone: Apple iPhone 12 is the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone: Report – Latest News

While you may be planning your budget to buy the iPhone 12 in India, a report by market research firm Counterpoint claims that the iPhone 12 is already the world’s best-selling 5G smartphone. Counterpoint claims that despite a delayed launch, iPhone 12 became the most popular 5G smartphone in October.

“The iPhone 12 Pro, which was also launched alongside the iPhone 12, was the second best-selling 5G model for the month,” according to Counterpoint Research’s monthly Market Pulse Service.

The report adds that the

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro together captured close to one-fourth of the total 5G smartphone sales in October.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G, which was the best-selling 5G device in September, took the third position.



Counterpoint claims that the reason for the sudden demand for iPhone 12 series phones is due to a large pent-up demand for 5G upgrade, especially within the iOS base, which is now getting converted into sales.

“This was complemented by strong carrier promos, especially in the US, which accounted for over one-third of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro sales for the month. All carriers were offering the iPhone 12 for $0 through a mix of the trade-in and unlimited plans,” it said.

Another important reason for the popularity of iPhone 12 is the fact that it has wider market coverage – it is available in over 140 countries, thus helping sales.

“The iPhone 12 series has also given a push to mmWave. The iPhone 12 and 12 Pro for the US are capable of mmWave support. As a result, the penetration of mmWave capable smartphones increased to 12% in October compared to 5% in September. The popularity of the iPhone 12 also means that there will be a large installed base of mmWave capable devices in the US,” the report added.