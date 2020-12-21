Zach Dorfman / Foreign Policy:
Interviews with 36+ current and former US officials describe China’s strategy of analyzing vast quantities of stolen US personal data to identify CIA operatives — Around 2013, U.S. intelligence began noticing an alarming pattern: Undercover CIA personnel, flying into countries in Africa …
Interviews with 36+ current and former US officials describe China's strategy of analyzing vast quantities of stolen US personal data to identify CIA operatives (Zach Dorfman/Foreign Policy)
Zach Dorfman / Foreign Policy: