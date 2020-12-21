Ina Garten’s Chocolate Cupcakes With Peanut Butter Icing Are a Joy To Behold

Barefoot Contessa star Ina Garten has always connected with her fans due through her love of food. However, amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it was increasingly challenging to remain hopeful and connected. In fact, Garten took a break from social media to decompress. However, when she returned, she had more than a few gems to share.

Listed as one of her all-time favorite desserts, Garten’s chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter icing are a joy to behold.

Ina Garten has been staying connected by cooking throughout the pandemic

Returning from hiatus, Garten debuted her new Modern Comfort Food cookbook. “Filled with seriously satisfying recipes” Garten’s latest cookbook is filled with scrumptious desserts including black and white cookies, applesauce cake with bourbon cream cheese frosting, and banana rum trifle.

However, her chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter icing are a sight to behold. “In the beginning, I thought, how can I connect with people and give them some tools to make themselves feel better?” Garten told PBS. “And so, I thought, well, maybe I will make something for my pantry.”

Ina Garten’s chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter icing ingredients

One of the Barefoot Contessa’s absolute favorite desserts to make is her chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter icing. Though the chef has labeled the recipe as “intermediate” on her website, we think with slow and careful measuring and bake times; anyone can tackle this scrumptious treat. The ingredients are as follows:

12 tablespoons (1½ sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2/3 cup granulated sugar

2/3 cup light brown sugar, packed

2 extra-large eggs, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1 cup buttermilk. shaken, at room temperature

½ cup sour cream, at room temperature

2 tablespoons brewed coffee

1¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 cup good cocoa powder

1½ teaspoons baking soda

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Kathleen’s Peanut Butter Icing

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 cup creamy peanut butter

5 tablespoons unsalted butter, at room temperature

¾ teaspoon pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

1/3 cup heavy cream

Ina Garten’s chocolate cupcakes with peanut butter icing directions

To begin, preheat the oven to 350 degrees and line a cupcake tin with liners. In an electric mixer using a paddle attachment, cream together the butter and both sugars for about five minutes on high speed until it’s light and fluffy. Then, reduce the mixer speed to medium. Add in the eggs, one at a time, and then add in the vanilla.

In a separate bowl, combine the buttermilk, sour cream, and coffee. In a third bowl, sift together the flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt. On a low speed, slowly add the buttermilk mixture and the flour mixture into the mixing bowl with the sugar, butter, and eggs; make sure that this is done slowly, alternating ingredients. Mix just until blended, do not overmix.

Scoop batter into the cupcake tin and bake for 20-25 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. In the meantime make the peanut butter icing by combining the confectioners’ sugar, peanut butter, butter, vanilla, and salt into a mixer. Add in the cream until the icing is light and smooth.

Allow the cupcakes to cool for 10 minutes before removing them from the tin. Next, allow them to completely cool before icing them. Enjoy!