If you have these Motorola phones, you’ll receive the Android 11 update

Several smartphone OEMs have started rolling out stable Android 11 updates, but there are some that apparently still need more time before they can begin their rollout. LG has only just begun a limited Android 11 beta test, and until now Motorola was mum on its update plans outside of some feature announcements with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 launch. The company isn’t known for swift updates despite its fairly pure take on Android, but it has now provided a list of smartphones that are set to receive the update:

motorola razr 5G

motorola razr 2019

motorola edge

motorola edge+

motorola one 5G

motorola one action¹

motorola one fusion

motorola one fusion+

motorola one hyper

motorola one vision

moto g 5G

moto g 5G plus

moto g fast

moto g power

moto g pro

moto g stylus

moto g9

moto g9 play

moto g9 plus

moto g9 power

moto g8

moto g8 power

Lenovo K12 Note

A good number of supported devices were released in 2020, and fortunately, the list includes some of the best cheap Android phones from this year, like the G Fast and G Power. Some 2019 models are set to receive the update as well, including the original Motorola Razr (2019) and the Motorola One Vision, which seems to be the earliest model on the list, dating back to June 2019.

Owners of the Motorola One Action may not be happy to learn that for whatever reason, the Android 11 update will only be available for models in Latin America and parts of Europe, leaving out U.S., Canadian, and Russian owners of the device.

Motorola highlights many of the changes coming to its smartphones with the Android 11 update, including chat bubbles, improvements to conversations and privacy, and a more streamlined experience for media control. Not mentioned are the features it unveiled at the Snapdragon 888 launch, including a dedicated computer and TV interface as well as PC integration. It could be that these features are limited to devices running the upcoming chipset.

No date was given for the release of the update, only that owners of the listed devices should expect the rollout to start “in the coming months”.