How Tales of the Walking Dead will look different

The Walking Dead and its companion series have certain tonal differences, but in the end, they’re all post-apocalyptic survival drama shows with the occasional horror element mixed in. Knowing this, it’s easy to assume that Tales of the Walking Dead would be more of the same. According to Gimple, though, nothing could be further from the truth. In a new interview with Emmy Magazine (via ComicBook.com), he revealed that the anthology series will actually be a pretty bold concept that tinkers with different formats and genres.

“Some [episodes] will be horror stories, some will be black comedy, some will be adventures,” said Gimple. “Some might use animation. We could have music-driven episodes.” That’s right: There might be a cartoon episode of Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) adventures, or a musical episode focusing on Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

What’s more, the show has no set cast and it looks at various points in time, which means that the episodes can easily feature characters who are long dead in the main series. As Gimple put it, there will be “different time periods in the apocalypse [and] different kinds of characters […] some episodes [will] have one character and maybe a lot of dead people.”

This is all pretty interesting, especially considering that The Walking Dead Holiday Special recently teased that the Governor (David Morrissey) might be part of the comeback plans. It’s probably fair to assume that if he indeed returns, the genre of his episode won’t be comedy.