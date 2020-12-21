How Netflix Is Distancing Itself From Shia LaBeouf Ahead of the Oscars

After FKA twigs and another Shia ex, Karolyn Pho, took part in a Dec. 11 interview with The New York Times to describe the alleged abuse they both suffered during their respective relationships with the actor, Shia responded by emailing a statement to the publication. He also sent a separate email in which he stated that “many of these allegations are not true.”

“I have no excuses for my alcoholism or aggression, only rationalizations,” he wrote in his statement. “I have been abusive to myself and everyone around me for years. I have a history of hurting the people closest to me. I’m ashamed of that history and am sorry to those I hurt. There is nothing else I can really say.”

Some members of Hollywood have already voiced their support for FKA twigs, including director Alma Har’el, who helmed Shia’s 2019 film Honey Boy.

“I have a deep respect for FKA Twigs’ courage and resilience,” Alma said in a statement on Dec. 17. “Reading what she endured left me heartbroken, and I stand with her in solidarity.”