How Many Times Has Ariana Grande Been Engaged?

If Ariana Grande is trending, you can bet that it’s for one of two reasons, either she has a new album out or she’s engaged. This time, it’s the latter. Over the weekend, Grande announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend, Dalton Gomez. As fans know, this is not Ariana’s first engagement. Who else has Grande been engaged to?

Mac Miller

While Grande and Miller did not get engaged, they did date for two years. They first met while working on their single, “The Way” and dated from 2016-2018. When they broke up, Ariana took to Instagram to express her feelings.

“I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!” she wrote.

When Miller died in September of 2018, Grande posted another tribute to him.

“I adored you from the day I met you when I was nineteen and I always will,” she wrote. “I can’t believe you aren’t here anymore. I really can’t wrap my head around it. We talked about this. So many times. I’m so mad, I’m so sad I don’t know what to do. You were my dearest friend. For so long. Above anything else. I’m so sorry I couldn’t fix or take your pain away. I really wanted to. The kindest, sweetest soul with demons he never deserved. I hope you’re okay now. Rest.”

Pete Davidson

Comedian Pete Davidson and Grande had a whirlwind romance in every sense.

“We never exchanged numbers or anything, we weren’t even friends for the longest time, but I had the biggest crush in the whole world on him the whole time — like forever,” Grande once told Jimmy Fallon of when she first met Davidson. “Like, my friends used to make fun of me for it.”

Grande knew from the start that she wanted something serious with Davidson.

“I’m not a crush-y person, I don’t have, like, crushes on people I don’t know,” she continued. “But I left [Davidson’s writing room at ‘SNL’] and I jokingly said to my tour manager, I was like, ‘I’m marrying him. A hundred percent.’”

Two weeks after they started dating, they got engaged. Unfortunately, they called the engagement off and broke up just a few months later. Davidson wasn’t surprised when the relationship came to an end, crediting part of the split to the death of Miller.

Dalton Gomez

Grande and Dalton Gomez went public with their relationship in March but had reportedly been secretly dating for months. Unlike the rest of Grande’s exes like Davidson, Big Sean, and Mac Miller, Gomez is not in the entertainment world. He works as a luxury real estate agent.

Grande and Gomez spent most of this year quarantining together amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Grande announced the relationship by featuring Gomez in the “Stuck with U” music video.

On Sunday, she revealed that she was engaged by posting a picture with her ring and the caption, “forever n then some.”

Hopefully, this engagement goes the distance.