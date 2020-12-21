Here’s why pro traders barely flinched at today’s 8% Ethereum price drop By Cointelegraph

Here’s why pro traders barely flinched at today’s 8% Ethereum price drop
On Dec. 17 , Ether (ETH) price rallied to $677, its highest level since May 2018, and it seems the top altcoin’s price was driven by Bitcoin’s (BTC) swift move above $21,000. It’s also possible that the CME’s ETH futures launch announcement also played its part.
Solid fundamentals and positive newsflow also seem to be helping Ether to hold above $640 for the past few days, and despite today’s dump, these fundamentals remain. Eth2 staking surpassed $1 billion in total value locked, and this shows that large players are committed for the long-term, as it is not currently possible to redeem these tokens.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.