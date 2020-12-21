Here’s why pro traders barely flinched at today’s 8% Ethereum price drop By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Here’s why pro traders barely flinched at today’s 8% Ethereum price drop

On Dec. 17 , Ether (ETH) price rallied to $677, its highest level since May 2018, and it seems the top altcoin’s price was driven by Bitcoin’s (BTC) swift move above $21,000. It’s also possible that the CME’s ETH futures launch announcement also played its part.

Solid fundamentals and positive newsflow also seem to be helping Ether to hold above $640 for the past few days, and despite today’s dump, these fundamentals remain. Eth2 staking surpassed $1 billion in total value locked, and this shows that large players are committed for the long-term, as it is not currently possible to redeem these tokens.

price vs. Transactions and Transfers. Source: DigitalAssetsData
ETH/USD price (red) vs. Exchanges Net Flow. Source: Nansen & CoinMarketCap
Mar. 2021 ETH futures premium. Source: Digital Assets Data