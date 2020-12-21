Here’s how Varun Dhawan feels working with his father David Dhawan in Coolie No 1

You cannot deny the fact that Varun Dhawan is tailor-made for masala films. The actor can dance, make you laugh and also get you emotional – Varun Dhawan has it all. After Main Tera Hero (2014) and Judwaa 2 (2017), this is the third time David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan work together with Coolie No 1.

Today in an interview with a leading daily when Varun was asked how he felt about working with his father, here’s what he had to say, “Dad is the king of comedy. He has tackled the genre for three decades, and has found success in each decade. When you are working with such an accomplished director who knows the genre and its details so well, you know [you’re in good hands]. I feel safe when I work with my father.”



Now that’s really sweet. Varun Dhawan also added in the interview that the pressure and expectation for this comedy remake are high for him as an actor because this is a role played by Govinda in the original – who rocked the genre in the ’90s in dozens of films every year. But Varun says he’s a big admirer of the actor and will live up to the fun quotient. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan, Shikha Talsania, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal.