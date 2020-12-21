Here’s a roundup of major Canadian 2020 Boxing Week tech deals

While this year has been quite different than most, there’s at least one thing you can count on for the holidays: Boxing Week.

Altogether, a variety of Canadian retailers are offering discounts on all kinds of tech products. With that in mind, we’ve decided to roundup the biggest retailers and their deals.

That said, with widespread pandemic-related lockdowns, stores might not be open and online shopping may be the only option. We’ll list COVID-19 related shopping procedures when relevant.

It’s also important to note that many retailers haven’t released their flyers yet. Therefore, we’ll update this story when more deals become available.

Without further ado, here’s a roundup of the major Canadian businesses’ Boxing Week electronics deals:

Best Buy

Some of the retailer’s most notable deals include hundreds of dollars off Samsung, Sony and LG TVs, $0 for the iPhone 12 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G (with bonus gift cards) and up to $4o off Ubisoft’s big Canadian-made 2020 games (Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs: Legion and Immortals: Fenyx Rising).

Best Buy’s Boxing Week sale begins on BestBuy.ca on December 24th at 6pm ET and in-store on the 26th where lockdowns aren’t in place. Read more on the deals here.

Click here for Best Buy Canada’s COVID-19 shopping procedures.

Crave

Bell is offering a $100 Crave gift card for $75, which can be used towards a subscription for the streaming service.

The deal ends on December 27th — find out more here.

Huawei

Save $51 on the company’s Watch GT 2 Pro, $30 on the Watch Fit, $40 off the FreeBuds Pro and more.

Most of Huawei’s deals begin December 21st, although some kick off on the 23rd. All of them end on January 7th. Find out more here.

Microsoft

Get up to $300 off the Surface Pro 7, $400 off the Surface Laptop 3 and up to $600 off select PCs, among other deals.

Select deals already began on December 17th, while all offers will be live by December 24th. Microsoft’s Boxing Week sale ends December 31st. Check out the deals here.

Walmart

Some of the retail giant’s deals include the iPhone 11 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $0 with free gift cards, up to $700 off various computers and the Beats Solo 3 headphones for less than half price.

Walmart’s deals start online on December 24th at 3pm PT/6pm ET and in-store on December 26th and run until December 30th. Read more here.

Click here for Walmart Canada’s COVID-19 shopping procedures.

Xbox

More than 800 games are discounted as part of Xbox’s massive digital game sale, including recent releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Yakuza Like Dragon, Assassin’s Crred Valhalla and Star Wars: Squadrons.

The Xbox holiday sale runs until January 3rd. Find out more here.

This accounts for all the major retailers so far. For more savings, check out our roundup of Canadian carrier Boxing Week deals here.