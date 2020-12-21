Heavy rain and winds for south eastern states

Australia will continue its east-west weather split today, with a wet and windy for eastern states while the west coast can expect hot and dry conditions.

A tropical low and associated trough will continue to bring heavy rainfall and storms to Western Australia’s Kimberley and the inland Northern Territory, with 50mm to 100mm possible by the end of today.

The eastern states will be impacted by a separate low, front and trough, with intense storms and showers expected across northern Tasmania, Victoria, eastern NSW and Queensland.

Meanwhile, heat will continue to build on the west coast in coming days as a low pressure trough draws an hot air mass toward the coast. Perth is expected hit 40C tomorrow.

Here’s your state-by-state forecast for Tuesday, December 22, 2020:

Mostly sunny in the far southwest, a slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere, increasing to a high to very high chance in the northwest, north, and southern interior.

Patchy rain in the southwest during the morning. A risk of severe thunderstorms in the northwest and the interior from Georgetown to Toowoomba.

A maximum of 34C for Brisbane, 31C for Coolangatta and 36C for Ipswich.

Rain and the chance of thunderstorms across the northeast have been forecast, with possible heavy falls in the morning about the ranges.

Rain easing to a few showers during the morning. A shower or two across the remainder of the east.

The chance of a thunderstorm across the south. Dry and partly cloudy elsewhere in the west.

North-east parts of NSW can expect some flooding.

Sydney will have a maximum temperature of 29C, Newcastle 30C and Wollongong 27C.

Canberra will have a maximum of 23C.

The low pressure system that is forecast to soak south-eastern states in rain. (WeatherZone) (Supplied)

Areas of rain, widespread on and south of the ranges, contracting to the east later in the day.

Becoming showery in the west and through Gippsland, though remaining generally dry in the Mallee.

Melbourne will have a maximum temperature of 18C, Geelong 19C and Mount Dandenong 14C.

Isolated thunderstorms with possible heavy falls across central and eastern parts contracting east and clearing at night.

A cool to mild day with moderate to fresh south to southwesterly winds, becoming strong along the central coast during the afternoon and evening.

The state’s northeast and east can expect some heavy rain. Possible thunderstorms about the east and north coasts and Furneaux Islands, and the west and southwest later in the day.

Northeast to southeasterly winds, fresh about the northeast and far northwest, turning south to southwesterly about the west in the afternoon.

Hobart can expect a top of 20C and Launceston 20C.

A weakening cold front will move over the southwest of the state this evening.

A high pressure system southwest of Western Australia extends a ridge to the south of South Australia.

A low pressure system over Victoria will move eastwards today.

The state can expect fine conditions apart from a slight to medium chance of showers about the coasts and the southern agricultural area, contracting to southern coasts in the afternoon.

Adelaide is forecast for a top of 23C.

Cool to mild with moderate to fresh southwest to southeasterly winds.

A trough extends from the Pilbara coast through the inland Kimberley to a tropical low over the southeast Kimberley. The tropical low is expected to weaken over the next couple of days.

A ridge lies south of the state and a trough is developing near the west coast.

Temperatures are rising along the west coast as the trough lingers.

Perth is headed for a maximum of 36C.

Partly cloudy in the southern Lasseter and southern Simpson Districts.

A slight to medium chance of showers and thunderstorms elsewhere, increasing to a high to very high chance north of Alice Springs, with areas of rain south of Tennant Creek.

Darwin can expect a top temperature of 31C and Alice Springs 21C.

Moderate to fresh and gusty northwest to northeast winds.