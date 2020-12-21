Heat no longer pursuing James Harden?

According to Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the Heat are no longer pursuing a trade for Houston Rockets All-Star James Harden. The Heat did show interest in adding Harden this offseason, but Houston’s high asking price probably deterred Miami from expanding beyond exploratory discussions.
It seems like the Rockets would’ve targeted Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and/or Kendrick Nunn in a potential trade. It’s unclear if the Heat would be willing to part ways with any of those players.
Miami was one of Harden’s preferred destinations. Now that the Heat are out of the running, the Rockets could ship him to another one of his favored spots: Brooklyn, Milwaukee or Philadelphia. The Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics also reportedly are in the running for the three-time scoring champion.
However, Marc Stein of The New York Times reported earlier this month that the 76ers are the favorites to land Harden. Philadelphia would likely have to part ways with Ben Simmons as of now in order to facilitate a trade between the sides.
Still, the Rockets have reportedly expanded trade discussions beyond Harden’s preferred destinations. At this point, he could wind up anywhere as he gets increasingly frustrated in Houston.
