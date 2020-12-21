Hard border to return between Queensland and NSW from tomorrow morning

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced a hard border will return between Queensland and NSW tomorrow morning.

The return to a hard border means every traveller’s border declaration pass will be checked before they enter the state.

The premier said the tough measures were needed because people were doing the wrong thing.

“People are breaching and are being turned around so there will be a hard border closure that will be going in place,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“People will start to see barricades going up again this afternoon and by 6am tomorrow morning it will be back to the strong border measures we have seen in Queensland.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk. (Nine)

Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said everyone who comes into Queensland will need to have a border declaration pass by 6am tomorrow.

“Please everyone that wants to come into Queensland, please have the correct border declaration pass,” he said.

“Please identify whether you are coming out of the hotspot area.”

Mr Gollschewski revealed 81 people had been turned around at the Queensland border from 1am today

“I have no doubt that people were deliberately trying to get into the state,” he said.

“They did not have passes some of these people, or they had the incorrect pass knowing they should have had a hotspot pass.”

He also warned anyone caught doing the wrong thing would face harsh penalties from 6am tomorrow.

Queensland Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski. (Nine)

Queenslanders coming from the city have until 1am tomorrow to get home without needing to undergo hotel quarantine.