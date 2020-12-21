Gucci Mane’s Artist Ralo’s Bond Revoked Over Jail Drug Deals!!

Gucci Mane’s artist Ralo will be remaining behind bars for the foreseeable future after District Judge Michael L. Brown alleged the rapper is still making drug deals from inside the joint.

According to DJ Vlad, prosecutors allege Ralo used code words to keep his business going. They also say he was in possession of an Apple Watch in his cell last year April.

Ralo was arrested on federal drug charges at DeKalb April 15, 2018. A private plane registered in his name arrived at an Atlanta airport with over 400 pounds of weed with a street value of $2 million.

“[Prosecutors] presented evidence that [Ralo] had continued participating in the distribution of drugs following his arrest in this case and while in custody,” the judge wrote.

His baby mama was reportedly found with a note, using his coded language give instructions.

“Those documents demonstrate Defendant Davis’s efforts to continue distributing narcotics after his arrest in this case. There simply can be no other conclusion from his efforts to establish pricing and distribution for ‘8-balls’ and ‘grams,’ his instruction against the use of ‘shake,’ and his warning to be wary of law enforcement ‘listening.'”

Ralo is scheduled for plea hearing scheduled for January 6.