Google and Facebook may continue predatory behavior for years as antitrust cases play out, which can be deterred by filing criminal charges against their execs (Matt Stoller/BIG)

Google and Facebook may continue predatory behavior for years as antitrust cases play out, which can be deterred by filing criminal charges against their execs — Mark Zuckerberg and Sundar Pichai need to be indicted. — 1 hr ago,nbsp; — Welcome to BIG, a newsletter about the politics of monopoly and finance.
Matt Stoller / BIG: