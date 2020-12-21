‘Good Trouble’ Season 3 Premiere Date on Freeform

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

RELATED STORIES

Freeform is getting back into Good Trouble in the new year: Season 3 of the Fosters spinoff will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10/9c, the network announced Monday via Twitter. (Watch the date reveal below.)

The Season 2 finale, which aired back in early March, featured several big twists/questions that will be unpacked in the upcoming episodes. For Jamie and Callie, who moved out of her beau’s apartment, “the question for the premiere of Season 3 is: Are they really broken up? It’s definitely pending. I don’t think it’s clear yet,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A.

As for Mariana and her boss Evan hooking up, “I think she wasn’t really thinking soberly in that moment,” Johnson said, “which is something we’ll pick up on in Season 3 — the morning after, and you’re like, ‘Oh, what did I just do?’”

Johnson also told TVLine that Season 3 will not address the pandemic — initially. “The stories that we were already shooting and that we’d already broken were happening pre-COVID,” the EP explained. “So for the first half of the season, we’re going to stay in that pre-COVID world.”

In other previously reported Freeform scheduling news, grown-ish will return for Season 3B on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 pm, while premiere dates have not been announced for the second seasons of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay or Motherland: Fort Salem. Elsewhere, The Bold Type has yet to be renewed for Season 5, while Siren and Party of Five were not as lucky and were cancelled.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR