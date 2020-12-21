‘Good Trouble’ Season 3 Premiere Date on Freeform

RELATED STORIES

Freeform is getting back into Good Trouble in the new year: Season 3 of the Fosters spinoff will premiere Wednesday, Feb. 17 at 10/9c, the network announced Monday via Twitter. (Watch the date reveal below.)

The Season 2 finale, which aired back in early March, featured several big twists/questions that will be unpacked in the upcoming episodes. For Jamie and Callie, who moved out of her beau’s apartment, “the question for the premiere of Season 3 is: Are they really broken up? It’s definitely pending. I don’t think it’s clear yet,” executive producer Joanna Johnson told TVLine during a post mortem Q&A.

As for Mariana and her boss Evan hooking up, “I think she wasn’t really thinking soberly in that moment,” Johnson said, “which is something we’ll pick up on in Season 3 — the morning after, and you’re like, ‘Oh, what did I just do?’”

Johnson also told TVLine that Season 3 will not address the pandemic — initially. “The stories that we were already shooting and that we’d already broken were happening pre-COVID,” the EP explained. “So for the first half of the season, we’re going to stay in that pre-COVID world.”

In other previously reported Freeform scheduling news, grown-ish will return for Season 3B on Thursday, Jan. 21 at 8 pm, while premiere dates have not been announced for the second seasons of Everything’s Gonna Be Okay or Motherland: Fort Salem. Elsewhere, The Bold Type has yet to be renewed for Season 5, while Siren and Party of Five were not as lucky and were cancelled.