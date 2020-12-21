Glynn Turman on Boseman’s Hercules strength

Boseman kept his illness secret from almost everyone, including all the performers on both Black Panther and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. recently conducted an interview with Reginald Hudlin, who directed Boseman in Marshall and whose newest movie Safety is out on Disney+ now, and he confirmed that “no one had any clue” about the actor’s illness. Hudlin said that Boseman was “a guy who kept his private life private.”

When asked if there were, in retrospect, any hints about Boseman’s condition that surfaced during the filming of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Turman came up with a specific example: “Chadwick had a small group of people with him, maybe four or five people with him that were there with him every day.” The other actors chalked it up to an entourage, “as though they were there to fix his hair and fix his makeup.” According to Turman, Boseman had people doting over him, including his “his wonderful fiancée,” who was often on set.

“It was not until after he passed that we realized these people had a very specific function in terms of taking care of this young man,” Turman added — ultimately noting that, as everyone later came to know following Boseman’s passing, the people who accompanied Boseman were “part of a health team that was there in terms to make sure that he stayed healthy.”

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is in select theaters now, and is also available to stream on Netflix.