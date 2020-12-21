George Clooney Shares How He Breaks Up Fight Between His Two Kids

WENN

The ‘Midnight Sky’ actor opens up in a new interview about his little parenting trick to get his two young children to behave ahead of the upcoming festive holiday.

George Clooney has convinced his kids he’s in regular contact with Santa Claus ahead of the holidays.

The 59-year-old “Midnight Sky” actor shared his genius parenting trick during a virtual interview on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert“, revealing how he gets his three-year-old twins Ella and Alexander to behave during the festive period.

“At three years old, you’re just trying to keep your kids in line in general so I devised a way to get them to behave during this time,” George said of the toddlers, whom he shares with wife Amal Clooney.

Elaborating on his technique, he revealed, “When they’re asleep in the morning – they sleep in the same bedroom – they start to make noises and you can hear the two of them getting at each other, and I stand outside the door and I go ‘Oh hi Santa!’ and then you hear Santa is there and he’s like ‘Ho ho ho!’ ”

“I say, ‘What are you doing here Santa?’ and he says, ‘Oh, I’m just making sure that the kids are being good kids,’ ” explains George. “And you can hear them going, ‘We are Santa! We are!’ ” George added. “Then he leaves and they come out and they’re unbelievably well behaved.”

While the method is working a treat at present, the star’s unsure how he’s going to move forward come the spring, adding, “I’m worried about the Easter bunny, because I’m not quite sure what he sounds like.”