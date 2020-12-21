Galaxy Z Flip 5G is the first Samsung foldable to get One UI 3.0 (Android 11)

The world’s largest Android manufacturer is clearly on a roll with its One UI 3.0 Android 11 update, as it has been updating an increasing number of devices over the past couple of weeks. Starting with the Galaxy S20 series, the update has trickled to the S20 FE and Note 20 series as well, rounding off many of the best Samsung phones. The latest device to get the update appears to be the Galaxy Z Flip 5G, becoming the first of Samsung’s foldable devices to receive One UI 3.0.

According to SamMobile, Galaxy Z Flip 5G owners in Switzerland have reported receiving the update. It appears to be isolated to those users so far, but it’s likely rolling out in waves to various regions. The Galaxy Note 20 series began receiving the update on U.S. carriers before unlocked and global variants began receiving it as well.

As far as what comes with the update, users should expect many of the Android 11 goodies like chat bubbles, improvements to conversations and privacy, and visual enhancements all around. Samsung is also including updates to the camera with its smartphones, focusing on zoom, autofocus, and exposure improvements.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G owners outside of Switzerland should be on the lookout, as One UI 3.0 (Android 11) could be pushed to various regions with a wider rollout expected for January 2021, when the device was initially slated to receive the update. It does not appear to be available for the original LTE version, but it could be a matter of time.

You can check your device by visiting Settings > Software update > Download and install.