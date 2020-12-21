Four people charged over illegal campfire that sparked Fraser Island bushfire

Four people have been charged after allegedly lighting an illegal campfire that sparked a bushfire that burned for six weeks on Queensland’s Fraser Island .

Police allege Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) rangers were alerted to reports of the illegal blaze within the Duling Camp Zone of Eastern Beach on October 14.

A group of rangers found the fire covered in sand but still radiating heat, with surrounding vegetation in close proximity on fire.

The bushfire took hold and subsequently burned approximately 87,000 hectares of the World Heritage site.

A bushfire has been burning for a month on Fraser Island. (Nine)

The fire forced the evacuation of the island after it threatened homes and campsites.

Police described the illegal lighting of the campfire as “an act of stupidity” that had catastrophic consequences for the island.

“This fire had a devastating effect on Fraser Island and it was quite simply totally avoidable,” Senior Sergeant David Harbison said.

“A large amount of damage was caused to the island, many people were inconvenienced, and the firefighting response risked lives and cost a large amount of money.”

The Fraser Island fire burned for weeks. (Facebook)

Yesterday, detectives from Maryborough CIB charged four people after a number of people staying on the island when the fire started contacted QPWS rangers.

“Luckily in this instance we had a number of witnesses who came forward early in the piece and provided information to National Parks,” Senior Sergeant Harbison said.

“That information managed to flow to us and we managed to speak to these witnesses saw people, saw vehicles and took certain footage.”

The out-of-control blaze burning through Happy Valley community on Fraser Island. (Nine)

A -year-old Warwick man has been charged with the unlawful lighting of a fire and leaving a fire unattended.

A 21-year-old Rosenthal Heights man, a -year-old Rosenthal Heights man and a 23-year-old Massie man have been charged with one count each of the unlawful lighting of fires.

“They’re shocked and devastated themselves,” Senior Sergeant Harbison said.

“These are young persons that were there enjoying themselves but they were careless and they never intended for this to happen.”

They will appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 21 next year.