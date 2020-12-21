Former Japan PM Abe questioned Monday by prosecutors, NHK says By

© . FILE PHOTO: Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference in Tokyo
TOKYO () – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday over payments for a dinner party, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.
Prosecutors have been building a case against Abe’s secretary over unreported political funds, domestic media reported earlier this month.
Tokyo prosecutors said they do not comment on investigations.
