Former Japan PM Abe questioned Monday by prosecutors, NHK says By

Matilda Coleman
FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe holds a news conference in Tokyo

TOKYO () – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe submitted to voluntary questioning by Tokyo prosecutors on Monday over payments for a dinner party, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

Prosecutors have been building a case against Abe’s secretary over unreported political funds, domestic media reported earlier this month.

Tokyo prosecutors said they do not comment on investigations.

