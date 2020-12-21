first time last week: Tesla CEO Elon Musk asks about converting “large transactions” to bitcoin – Latest News

Elon Musk asked about the possibility of converting “large transactions” of Tesla Inc’s balance sheet into bitcoin, according to a Twitter exchange between Musk and a well-known advocate for the digital currency.
Michael Saylor, chief executive officer of MicroStrategy Inc, in a tweet to Musk, suggested that the billionaire Tesla founder and head, make the move.
“If you want to do your shareholders a $100 billion favor, convert the $TSLA balance sheet from USD to #BTC,” Saylor wrote in his tweet. “Other firms on the S,amp;P 500 would follow your lead & in time it would grow to become a $1 trillion favor.”
“Are such large transactions even possible?” Musk replied to Saylor.
“Yes. I have purchased over $1.3 billion in #BTC in past months & would be happy to share my playbook with you offline….,” Saylor tweeted.
Tesla and Musk could not be reached for comment.
“Every CEO faces the challenge of how to preserve & enhance shareholder value in the face of this year’s unprecedented monetary expansion,” Saylor said in a message to Reuters.
“Bitcoin is the best solution to the store of value problem faced by every individual, investor, & corporation on earth,” Saylor said.
Shares of Tesla rose to a record high on Friday in a frantic day of trading as investors geared up for the electric carmaker’s much anticipated entrance into the benchmark S,amp;P 500 index on Monday.
Bitcoin rose to a high of $24,299.75 on Sunday, after passing the $20,000 milestone for the first time last week, amid surging interest from larger investors. Bitcoin was last at $23,60.98 up 2.88%.
//-- BEGIN Chartbeat CODE --
if(typeof TimesGDPR != 'undefined' && typeof TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback == 'function'){
TimesGDPR.common.consentModule.gdprCallback(function(dataObj){
if((typeof dataObj != 'undefined') && !dataObj.isEUuser){
(function(){
function loadChartbeat() {
window._sf_endpt=(new Date()).getTime();
var e = document.createElement('script');
e.setAttribute('language', 'javascript');
e.setAttribute('type', 'text/javascript');
e.setAttribute('src',
(("https:" == document.location.protocol) ? "https://s3.amazonaws.com/" : "http://") +
"static.chartbeat.com/js/chartbeat.js");
try{document.body.appendChild(e);}catch(e){}
}
$( window ).load(function() {loadChartbeat();});
})();
}
});
}
//--END Chartbeat CODE --
//-- Facebook Pixel Code --
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function()
{n.callMethod? n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)}
;if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version='2.0';n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,'script','https://connect.facebook.net/en_US/fbevents.js');
fbq('init', '1181341651961954'); // Insert your pixel ID here.
fbq('track', 'PageView');
//-- DO NOT MODIFY -->
//-- End Facebook Pixel Code -->