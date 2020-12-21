Fantasy Football Rankings Week 16: Quarterback

Very few fantasy football owners need or want to take chances at quarterback if they’ve reached their championship game, but with start ’em, sit ’em decisions under extreme scrutiny, bad matchups are tougher to stomach than usual. A few worrisome situations stand out in our Week 16 fantasy QB rankings, but chances are you won’t need to rely on a sleeper if you’ve made it this far.

If you are looking for a streamer, you have a couple legit options in Jalen Hurts (@ Cowboys), Mitchell Trubisky (@ Jaguars), and Tua Tagovailoa (@ Raiders). The matchups are fantastic, and all three have enough running ability to pad their stats and raise their floors with their legs. Baker Mayfield (@ Jets) and Jared Goff (@ Seahawks) are two other borderline starting QBs who are worth using this week.

WEEK 16 STANDARD RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

But would you really play any of these guys over your regular starters in the fantasy championship? You probably would if you had been relying on Ben Roethlisberger (vs. Colts) all year, but it gets tougher when you compare them to superstars with bad matchups, such as Lamar Jackson (vs. Giants), Josh Allen (@ Patriots), and Russell Wilson (vs. Rams).

WEEK 16 PPR RANKINGS:

Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

These QBs have proven they can put up big stats against anyone, and you would be kicking yourself all offseason if you started, say, Trubisky over Josh Allen and lost your fantasy championship. We recommend sticking with Jackson ad Allen over the aforementioned sleepers, but we rank both Hurts and Mayfield ahead of Wilson, who’s mostly disappointed over the past six games.

Note: Check back throughout the week, as we’ll continue to update our QB rankings up until kickoff based on the latest news and injury updates.

These rankings are for four-point passing TD leagues.