Fans loved or rejected different versions of characters

With $2.7 billion domestically and $6 billion worldwide, Batman may be the most bankable superhero ever. Sure, the MCU is all the rage these days, but only the Batman series has broken the opening weekend record four times (more than any other franchise), with three different directors (Tim Burton, Joel Schumacher, Christopher Nolan) and three different actors (Michael Keaton, Val Kilmer, Christian Bale) achieving this milestone. That’s serious consistency. Meanwhile, Adam West’s tongue-in-cheek take in the campy 1960s show is iconic in its own right, while Bat-fleck (Batman + Ben Affleck) was surprisingly one of the few bright spots in the otherwise exhaustingly gloomy and dreary DCEU movies.

And then there’s George Clooney in Batman & Robin.

Despite being one of the most acclaimed actors to play the Caped Crusader, he’s also definitively the worst. Even Clooney doesn’t shy away from this fact, telling GQ magazine, “When I say Batman & Robin‘s a terrible film, I always go, ‘I was terrible in it.’ Because I was…” Yes, you were, George. Yes, you were. But at least you’re (Bat)man enough to admit it. That said, maybe an older, wiser, grayer George Clooney directing and starring in a film about a weathered, battle-worn Batman (ala The Dark Knight Returns) would be cool. Best not risk it, though.