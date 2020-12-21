Famous Dex Responds To Rumors He’s Addicted To Hard Drugs: I Only Smoke Weed!!

Famous Dex fans were worried this weekend after he posted a video of him looking sickly — and seemingly under the influence of hard drugs.

But the rapper has responded to the rumors and concerned fans — he says he is not doing any hard drugs.

“Hey fam, I really don’t need you to be saying sh*t like this, bro. Let me tell you something, I want to address this to everybody that’s listening to me. Stop worrying the next muthaf*cka that’s doing drugs […]. The world on drugs, you know what I’m sayin’? I used to love doing whatever,” he said.

FAMOUS DEX FALLS ASLEEP ON LIVE

He says he only smokes weed:

“I got money, I can do whatever the f*ck I wanna do. Goofy ass bitch. F*ck you worried about me for? And two, I don’t do none of that sh*t, n*gga. I smoke weed and take care of my kids. What the f*ck is wrong with you?”

Y’all believe him or nah?