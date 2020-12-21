F1 news | Lewis Hamilton’s scary COVID-19 symptom, world champion’s Instagram reveal

Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton says he lost 4kg of muscle in two weeks during his bout of COVID-19.

Hamilton previously said he’d been “destroyed” by coronavirus and has now elaborated, revealing the extreme toll on his body.

“I’ve lost 6kg over the past two months, 4 of which I lost when I got COVID,” Hamilton wrote over an Instagram story of him at the gym.

“I’ve lost so much muscle. Starting from a low point in strength now, not fun but I’m determined to get my strength back and to be 100% again. No pain no gain.”

Lewis Hamilton in an Instagram story where he said he’d lost 4kg of muscle during a bout of COVID-19. (Instagram)

Hamilton missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain earlier this month due to a positive test for COVID-19. He returned a week later for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he finished third.

He told that the symptoms of coronavirus had played havoc with his body.

“COVID is not a joke and people all over the world are out there losing their lives – it should not be treated that way. It’s really tough,” he said.

“I find it very strange to see world leaders laughing it off because it’s not funny.”

He added in another interview: “I was not 100 per cent. It was not as good as we would have liked, but congratulations to Max. It was such a really hard race for me physically.

“All year, physically, I have been fine, but today I definitely wasn’t. I am just glad it’s over.

“I don’t think I have ever been so blown, but look on the bright side – I made it through and I didn’t even think I would be here, last week.

“Now I am looking forward to recovering, getting back into training and back to where I know I should be. I hope and pray that in 2022, the cars are better to follow.”

Hamilton’s seventh F1 world championship this season drew him level with Michael Schumacher. He moved to 95 grand prix wins, beating Schumacher’s record of 91, and also has the most pole positions (98).