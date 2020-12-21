Every plot twist in Mandalorian season 2 explained

In the third episode of season 2, “The Heiress,” Din Djarin finally finds more Mandalorians on the watery moon of Trask. This trio is from a very different sect than his own, and he’s surprised when they freely remove their helmets in front of others. They represent the Mandalorian freedom fighters known as the Nite Owls, and their leader is Bo-Katan Kryze. They soon overcome their differences, and Din Djarin helps the other Mandalorians take down an Imperial ship. In return, Bo-Katan gives him directions to a Jedi who may be able to help with Grogu — a woman named Ahsoka Tano.

Fans of the Star Wars: Clone Wars animated series and its follow-up, Star Wars: Rebels, already knew Bo-Katan Kryze from her recurring appearances on those shows, where she was voiced by the same actress who plays her here, Katee Sackhoff. Bo-Katan isn’t just a formidable warrior (although, she is that), she’s a former ruler of Mandalore. When we last saw her on Rebels, she was wielding the legendary Darksaber, an ancient Mandalorian weapon, which we learned in the Mandalorian season 1 finale is now in the hands of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Naturally, Bo-Katan is looking for Gideon and hoping to get the Darksaber back.

Of course, the Jedi name that Bo-Katan gives Din Djarin is even more exciting for animation fans. Ahsoka Tano is one of the lead characters on Clone Wars, also appears on Rebels, and has a huge fan following. And once her name was spoken, her live-action debut became inevitable.