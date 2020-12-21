Elliot Page Thanks Fans For Support After Coming Out As Transgender

Elliot Page, the former Hollywood actress known as Ellen Page, recently took to their social media account to thank their fans for their support after they came out as transgender late last month. Here’s what they have to say.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” the Juno star wrote alongside a selfie on Instagram. “Your love and support has been the greatest gift. Stay safe. Be there for each other. If you are able, support @transanta and @translifeline. See you in 2021 Xoxo Elliot.”

Elliot received a sweet message their Juno co-star Jennifer Garner. She wrote, “Major, huge love to you, Elliot.”

Elliot Page is a Canadian actor and producer. They first became known for his role in the film and television series Pit Pony, for which he won a Young Artist Award, and for recurring roles in Trailer Park Boys and ReGenesis.

Earlier in the month Elliot opened up about their transgender journey in a heartfelt message to fans on social media.

“Hi friends. I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” the actor wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society,” they continued.

