East German army officer key informant in 30-year hunt for alleged Lockerbie bomb-maker

An East German colonel was a key informant in the 30-year hunt for the alleged Lockerbie bomb-maker.

The FBI was able to ­identify the suspect from details given by the army officer who defected to the West.

He said a man he believed killed two US soldiers in a west Berlin nightclub in 1986 was a Libyan called Abu Agila Mas’ud.

The soldier said ­investigators discovered the name from hotel records where he had stayed.

For years the FBI was unable to ­identify the ­bomb-maker, nicknamed The Ghost. US prosecutors are poised to file an extradition request to Tripoli, where he is serving a 10-year term for bomb-making.

It would be the first US trial for the 1988 downing of Pan Am flight 103 that killed 270.

A source said: “Prosecutors are confident they have ­identified the man they b­elieve ­responsible for making the bomb. They have never given up on achieving the justice the families of those who died rightfully deserve.”

Abdelbaset al-Megrahi was jailed for life by a Scottish court in 2001 before dying from cancer in 2012.

A CIA double agent working at Libyan Airlines told­ ­investigators al-Megrahi had been with a dark-skinned Libyan.

And a bomb timer fragment found in the debris appeared identical to ones supplied to Libya by a Swiss maker, which described a man who matched Mas’ud’s description.